U.S. Justice Department ‘assessing’ police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Wednesday the Department of Justice is “assessing the incident that led to the death of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte” and that her office is in “regular contact with local authorities” about its investigation.
She also said the Justice Department has opened an investigation into the death of Terrence Crutcher in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Crutcher was a black motorist whose car had broken down on the side of a highway. He was shot and killed by police.
“These tragic incidents have once again left Americans with feelings of sorrow, anger and uncertainty,” Lynch said in prepared remarks she was to make at the International Bar Association’s annual conference in Washington, D.C. “They have once again highlighted – in the most vivid and painful terms – the real divisions that still persist in this nation between law enforcement and communities of color.”
She added: “And in Charlotte, they have once again led to widespread protest. Unfortunately, we saw several instances of violence during the protests and 12 police officers and a number of demonstrators were injured as a result. Protest is protected by our Constitution and is a vital instrument for raising issues and creating change. But when it turns violent, it undermines the very justice that it seeks to achieve and I urge those demonstrating in Charlotte to remain peaceful in their expressions of protest and concern.”
