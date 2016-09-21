Open door: Rock Hill police, residents to talk about working together

Community leaders and members are invited to meet with Rock Hill police to learn what officers are doing in their community and how they can improve the relationship between residents and law enforcement.
The Community and Police T.E.A.M. event will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Manchester Meadows. T.E.A.M. stands for “Together, everyone achieves more.”
“Our police are doing great things throughout our city every day,” Katie Quinn, a Rock Hill city spokeswoman, said in a statement. “Most of these activities go completely unnoticed and unrecognized. Here’s your chance to learn firsthand how police are already interacting with our community and to look for ways to help improve the interaction we already have.”
The event, which has limited seating, will include a presentation by Rock Hill police followed by a Q&A session with Chief Chris Watts. After the Q&A, attendees will break up into groups to discuss opportunities for neighborhoods and police to work even better together.
All Rock Hill Council of Neighborhoods delegates and their guests are welcome to attend, Quinn said. Space is limited’ anyone interested in attending should contact Terry Windell with Neighborhood Empowerment at 803-326-3877.
