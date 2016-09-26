Crime

September 26, 2016 11:26 AM

Two jailed in western York County convenience store armed robbery

YORK

Deputies have charged two people from Chester with armed robbery and conspiracy in an August armed robbery of the Hot Spot convenience store on U.S. 321 near the North Carolina state line where cash and Newport cigarettes were stolen at gunpoint

Christopher Cleavon Feaster, 40, is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Frances Daniels Elms, 44, is charged with armed robbery and conspiracy.

Police had used Crimestoppers and other investigative tools to find the suspects.

The crime happened around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 22.

