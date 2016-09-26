Chester County puppy mill suspect facing nearly 200 charges

The Chester County man accused of running a puppy mill is facing nearly 200 criminal charges after authorities seized more than 100 dogs from his home last week.
Jordan James Johnson, 47, of the 5600 block of Richburg Road in Richburg, is charged with 116 counts of ill treatment of animals and 81 counts of failure to inoculate for rabies, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. He remained jailed Monday under $400,000 bond.
Johnson was arrested Friday after officers seized 116 Doberman pinschers from his home, Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse said.
Investigators say Johnson “intentionally inflicted ... repeated unnecessary pain and/or suffering” by leaving the dogs for extended periods of time without proper food or water in “grossly unsanitary and disease-ridden conditions,” according to an arrest warrant.
Authorities say the dogs were not being cared for and were “in very bad physical condition.” Some of the dogs had physical injuries that had not been tended to.
Sprouse said it does not appear any of the dogs will have to be euthanized.
Officers began investigating after receiving a call about Johnson’s letting his dogs run at large, according to a sheriff’s report. The dogs were reportedly running across the street and into neighbors’ yards.
The Chester County animal shelter remained open throughout the weekend as Animal Control officials tried to find foster homes for the dogs. Sprouse said Monday that all 116 dogs had been placed in foster homes.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
