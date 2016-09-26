Hickory Grove man accused of stabbing after drinking beer with friends

A Hickory Grove man was arrested Sunday and accused of stabbing another man several times with a knife after drinking beer with friends, according to a York County sheriff’s report.
Matthew Adam Griffin of 1385 Smith Woods Lane, Hickory Grove, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, reports said.
The 29-year-old victim met deputies at his home on Smith Woods Lane Sunday. The victim, who had cuts to his abdomen, hand and back, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.
The victim said Griffin came over to have some beers with some friends, and that he got intoxicated and began making racial remarks about another guest’s children. The victim said he asked Griffin to leave and Griffin began cutting him.
Witnesses told deputies that Griffin was extremely intoxicated and that he cut the victim several times with a knife when he was asked to leave. They said the victim tried to get Griffin out of the house and away from other guests.
Relatives at Griffin’s home told deputies he ran into the home and grabbed a .28-gauge-shotgun out of the gun cabinet, then ran out the door and fled into the woods. Deputies found Griffin against a fence about 50 yards from the home.
Griffin was carrying a Gerber razor blade knife and a silver razor knife, reports said. Griffin told deputies that he did not remember anything about the incident other than that he had been drinking, reports said.
