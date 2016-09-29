Woman in surgery after attack by man wielding bush ax, sheriff said

A woman is undergoing surgery Thursday after she tried to defend herself from a neighbor with a bush ax, who reportedly took the weapon and attacked, according to officials.
Deputies responded to a home on Stonesboro Road near Heath Springs after receiving a report that a suspect had struck a woman in the leg with a bush ax, according to a news release from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
When they arrived, the victim told deputies that Douglas Lee Denton, 28, of Stonesboro Road was intoxicated and went over to her house to continue an ongoing dispute, the release stated.
The victim and her husband reportedly told Denton to leave several times, but he refused.
The couple were eventually able to force Denton off of their property, but he returned shortly after.
The female victim had picked up a bush ax to defend herself, but Denton was able to wrestle it away and struck her in the leg, the release stated. He then reportedly ran from the scene to his home.
The ax inflicted a severe laceration and fracture, according to officials.
The victim was transported to Kershaw Health hospital where she is scheduled to undergo surgery for her injuries Thursday.
Denton was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center
Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said Denton has a history of violence and has “some serious anger issues” possibly exacerbated by substance abuse. Some of Denton’s previous arrests include assault and battery, criminal domestic violence, driving under suspension, resisting arrest and failure to appear for court.
“We can now add this arrest to his record of violent conduct,” Matthews said.
