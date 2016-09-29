Woman who fell in rain told Rock Hill police how much she drank: ‘Too d*** much’

Thursday afternoon just after a heavy rainstorm, police in Rock Hill were called to a convenience store at the intersection of East White Street and Albright Road for a welfare check on a woman seen “stumbling and falling down.”
Officers found the woman behind the store on empty soft drink pallets with “an overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverage” and “soaking wet from falling on the wet ground.”
The officer asked the woman how much she had to drink and she responded: “Too damn much.”
The officer had to help the woman to her feet and charged her with public disorderly intoxication.
Jail officials found that police had a lookout order for the woman because she was supposed to be treated at Piedmont Medical Center. Medical staff told police the woman required treatment and she was taken to the hospital.
