More than $1M in cocaine seized in Lancaster County drug bust

An Indian Land business owner was charged with trafficking in what Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said was one of the largest busts his agency has made.
Alex Vicente Soto-Godinez, 36, was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to officials.
Investigators say they received information from York County authorities that illegal drugs were present at Alex’s Auto Care on Fort Mill Highway, which Soto-Godinez operates.
Soto-Godinez was not at the business when authorities began surveillance around 7 a.m. Wednesday, but he later arrived, officials said. Based on their conversation with Soto-Godinez when he arrived, information obtained by investigators and a drug K-9 alerting on Soto-Godinez’s vehicle, investigators obtained search warrants for the business and his vehicle.
Inside the busines, investigators found 1.6 kilograms of substance believed to be cocaine and 2.5 pounds of a substance believed to be marijuana, Faile said. There was also more than $3,600 cash and other drug-related items, including packaging materials.
Investigators found 12 kilos of cocaine in Soto-Godinez’s van, Faile said. The street value of all the drugs is more than $1 million.
Soto-Godinez faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years, if convicted on the cocaine trafficking charge.
Check back for updates.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments