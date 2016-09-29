Rock Hill police: Thrown cookies leads to arrest at hospital

A Rock Hill man was charged with criminal domestic violence Wednesday night after he allegedly struck his girlfriend who is a hospital patient after she threw a bag of cookies at him, according to a police report.
Police were flagged down by Piedmont Medical Center security who told police the man was trying to leave the property, the report states.. Officers detained the man who told them his girlfriend threw the bag of cookies at him and that when blocking the bag of cookies from hitting his face, he hit the woman in the face, according to police.
Officers interviewed the girlfriend who admitted she threw the cookies - but said it was out of fear, the report states.
The woman told officers she had asked the boyfriend to leave her room, making him angry. She said she was “fearful” that the boyfriend was going to strike he so she threw the cookies at him, which she claimed made him angrier at led to him hitting her face and drawing blood, according to police.
