One airlifted to hospital, 2 arrested after shooting at Chester home

One person was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital and two people were arrested after a shooting at a home on Academy Street in Chester, according to the Chester Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to a home at 105 Academy St. in response to a call about suspects trying to break into a residence on Wednesday, according to a release from Chester Police Chief Tammy Levister.
Officers found a victim who had been shot; Chester County Emergency Services was called. The victim was taken to Chester Regional Hospital, then airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center, Levister said.
The name of the victim and details about the condition of the victim has not been released. The victim was indentified as a Chester woman by The Herald’s news partner, WSOC-TV.
Two suspects were arrested Thursday “without incident” after an investigation, Levister said. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation and the arrest, Levister said.
The names of the suspects were not immediately available.
