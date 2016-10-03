Rock Hill accused felon jailed for cocaine twice in one month, police say

A man jailed Friday on cocaine possession and intent to distribute charges was arrested on similar charges in the same neighborhood less than a month ago, according to Rock Hill police.
William Moore Patrick, 56, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within proximity of a school or park, unlawful possession of a firearm and open container, according to jail records. He remained in the Moss Justice Center without bond Monday.
An officer on patrol early Friday saw Patrick sitting in a pickup truck with another person behind a business on Cherry Road, according to a police report. The officer knew Patrick had been arrested recently in the same neighborhood on cocaine charges.
While the officer was speaking to Patrick and his female passenger, he noticed two open beer cans in the center console, which neither person in the truck claimed, police said.
During a search of Patrick, police say they found 2.53 grams of crack cocaine in a cigarette box in Patrick’s pocket. There was also a white substance scattered on the top of the console that appeared to be cocaine and a scale with more white residue on it, police said.
Police said they also found five .38-caliber pistol rounds in the driver’s side pocket of the truck, and that a records check revealed Patrick was a convicted felon and therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Patrick and his passenger were parked in a vehicle less than a half-mile from the Boyd Hill Recreation Center, Winthrop University and District Three Stadium. The passenger was charged with open container.
Comments