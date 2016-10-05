Police: Man arrested after ‘pleasuring himself’ in Rock Hill parking lot

Police charged a man with indecent exposure after he was found pleasuring himself in the parking lot of a Rock Hill motel, according to law enforcement records.
Edward Lamont Dunovant II, 21, was placed in the Rock Hill city jail and released Tuesday on $3,500 bond, according to jail records.
Officers on patrol on Riverview Road late Monday saw a man sitting in the back seat of an SUV outside the Econo Lodge, according to a police report. Due to the area’s history of drug and prostitution activity, the officers approached the vehicle.
Police say they saw a man in the back seat, masturbating with his genitals in full public view.
“When questioned as to his activities, Dunovant admitted that he had been pleasuring himself and said he thought it was ‘personal,’” the report states.
