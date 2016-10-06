Cop: ‘You could smell the marijuana’ coming from Rock Hill home where 1,200 plants seized

York County drug agents seized more than 1,200 marijuana plants from a Rock Hill home Tuesday, according to officials.
The bust happened around 5 p.m. at a home on the 2500 block of Colebrook Drive, according to Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Agents searched the home and recovered more than 1,200 marijuana plants, around 160 dosage units of ecstasy and some hash oil, Brown said.
The home’s occupants, 42-year-old Jamie Ray Hinson and 29-year-old Kellie Marie Floyd, were both arrested. Each suspect is facing charges of trafficking marijuana, trafficking ecstasy and possession with intent to distribute within a half mile of a school or playground, according to jail records. The home was located near Westminster Catawba Christian School.
“You could smell the marijuana from the neighbor’s yard, it was so strong,” Brown said.
Both Floyd and Hinson remained in the Moss Justice Center without bond Thursday.
