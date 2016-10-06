Former USC, Clemson recruit gets $100K bond in alleged bank robbery

A former Chester football star, recruited by USC, Clemson and Alabama, was given a $100,000 bond Thursday for allegedly robbing a bank at gunpoint in August.
Eric Dixon has been in the York County jail, where his mother works, since his arrest in late August. He is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon in connection with a violent crime in August at the Arrow Pointe Credit Union in Rock Hill. He claimed in court after his arrest that he owed $17,000 in college loans and was raising a young daughter.
Dixon, 25, is being held without bond. He said nothing Thursday.
However, prosecutors said Dixon’s flashy car and spending huge amounts of money led to his arrest by Rock Hill police when the alleged robbery weapon and marijuana were found.
During the robbery, almost $10,000 was stolen from the terrified clerk.
Sixteenth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Misti Shelton said Dixon, wearing a hood and a mask and waving a .38-caliber pistol, jumped on the counter and pointed it at the teller’s face.
Shelton opposed bond. She said Dixon is a “very serous danger to the community” and a threat to the safety of the public.
“Mr. Dixon was very aggressive during the robbery,” Shelton said. “The teller who had the gun pointed at her was scared to death.”
Yet Dixon’s lawyer, Leland Greeley, said Dixon has no prior record and would stay with his mother, the prison guard, while on bond.
Dixon was a college football recruit before he failed senior English in high school, which derailed his football plans, Greeley said. Dixon was getting ready to start a football season with a junior college when he was arrested, and still dreams of NFL stardom, Greeley said.
“His arrest on this charge has stopped those plans,” Greeley said.
A conviction for armed robbery carries a minimum of 10 years. Judge John C. Hayes III set a $100,000 bond. Hayes said he could not determine Dixon to be a threat to the community because he has no prior record. However, Hayes required a GPS monitor and house arrest.
