Rock Hill man lying in bed during shooting rolls over onto hot bullet, police say

A Rock Hill man was in bed when someone shot into his home early Thursday, and the bullet apparently landed in the bed next to him, according to police.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Level Street, according to a police report.
A female occupant told officers she was walking through the house when she heard a loud bang, and went to the bedroom to check on her husband.
The woman’s husband said he was lying in bed “and felt something on his shoulder burning, and when he looked to see what it was, he located a hot bullet in the bed,” the report states. The man’s wife said she heard a vehicle speed away 30-45 seconds after the shot was fired.
A neighbor told police they heard one shot but didn’t hear a vehicle leave the area. Police say they found a single bullet hole on the outside of the home that went through the exterior and interior walls and into the bedroom.
No arrests have been made.
