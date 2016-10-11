Bulge in driver’s pants was cocaine, Rock Hill cops say

A man was arrested during a traffic stop after a bulge in his pants turned out to be cocaine, according to Rock Hill Police.
Officers pulled over a Nissan Maxima on Cherry Road just after 11 p.m. Saturday because a headlight wasn’t working, according to a police report. The driver, Jonathan Diaz, 20, told officers he didn’t have a driver’s license, which was confirmed through dispatch.
After arresting Diaz for driving without a license, police say they noticed a bulge in front of his pants. Diaz told officers it was paper, and when asked why he stuffed paper in his pants, he said it was drugs.
Inside Diaz’s pants was a wadded-up paper towel, which contained three clear plastic baggies of a white powdery substance, the report states. Diaz said it was cocaine. In another clear plastic baggie was a rock substance identified as crack cocaine.
The three bags of powder cocaine measured .67 grams, .68 grams and .78 grams, police said. The crack weighed 1.63 grams.
Diaz was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, according to the report.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
