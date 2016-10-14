Rock Hill cops let man finish his sub before arrest; then he spits it on them

Rock Hill officers allowed an intoxicated man to finish eating his sandwich before they arrested him, but he became belligerent and spit the food on the officers when they tried to hurry him, according to a report.
Police responded to a call about an intoxicated man screaming at an employee in a drug store on East Main Street on Thursday, according to a report. Two other officers detained a suspect matching that description in front of Food Lion on East Main Street.
The suspect, 30-year-old Christopher Blackmon, was handcuffed and eating a Subway sandwich in front of the restaurant when the reporting officer arrived. “Officers told Blackmon that if ‘he was cool with them, they would be cool with him and allow him to finish his sandwich,’” the report states.
Blackmon, who showed signs of intoxication, told officers he had a 24-ounce beer when he woke up, a 16-ounce beer from a store and another beer of an unknown size, police said.
When an officer told Blackmon he would be charged with public intoxication and asked him to “eat a few more bites of his sandwich,” Blackmon yelled an expletive and said, “I’m eating the whole thing.”
Officers grabbed Blackmon and began escorting him to a patrol car, at which point he began yelling profanities and spitting the sandwich on the officers, the report states.
Blackmon began striking the windows of the patrol car with his hands and had to be taken to the ground because he tensed up his body to resist arrest, police said.
Blackmon was charged with third-degree assault and battery, resisting police, public disorderly intoxication and throwing bodily fluids, according to jail records. He was placed in the Rock Hill city jail.
