October 14, 2016 1:42 PM

Reward offered for info in Oct. 11 slaying of Lancaster Co. accused killer

By Teddy Kulmala

LANCASTER

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Tuesday killing of a Lancaster County murder defendant.

Yusef Ali Abdus-Salaam, 32, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a home on the 300 block of Hampton Road Tuesday night, authorities have said. He later died at a hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the slaying, which was the second shooting death in Lancaster County in as many days.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person behind the killing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 803-283-1174 or the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040. Officials say any information will remain confidential.

Crime

Comments

