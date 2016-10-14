Reward offered for info in Oct. 11 slaying of Lancaster Co. accused killer

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Tuesday killing of a Lancaster County murder defendant.
Yusef Ali Abdus-Salaam, 32, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a home on the 300 block of Hampton Road Tuesday night, authorities have said. He later died at a hospital.
No arrests have been made in connection with the slaying, which was the second shooting death in Lancaster County in as many days.
Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person behind the killing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 803-283-1174 or the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040. Officials say any information will remain confidential.
