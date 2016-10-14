Crime

$30,000 in pot seized at Charlotte airport

Police arrested two men after about 60 pounds of marijuana were seized at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police reports.

Christian Sullivan, 30, and Delontae Mayfield, 21, both of Columbia, S.C., were charged with trafficking in marijuana, conspiracy to traffic in marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, all felonies. Each was jailed on $30,000 bail.

Police said the suspects had about $30,000 worth of marijuana with them.

