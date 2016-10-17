Crime

Rock Hill police: Suspect was asking people to pay to park in downtown lot

By Teddy Kulmala

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill Police busted a man who was conning people into paying to park in a public parking lot Saturday.

An anonymous complainant flagged down an officer around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at a parking lot on the 100 block of East White Street, according to a police report. The person told officers a man was requesting money from people to park in the lot, which is a public parking lot.

Police say they found a man matching the description given by the complainant. The suspect told officers he had charged around seven people $3 each to park in the lot.

The suspect had $32 cash and .8 grams of marijuana in his pockets, police said. He was charged with soliciting without a permit and possession of marijuana and taken to the Rock Hill city jail.

