Report: Rock Hill driver told police 56 grams of weed was for personal use

A man charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana said the 56 grams of weed in his car was for personal use, according to Rock Hill Police.
Officers stopped a vehicle on the 500 block of Saluda Street for defective tail lights around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report. They approached the driver, Larick Burris, who appeared nervous and was sweating profusely.
Police say they saw what appeared to be a burnt marijuana blunt in the cup holder and asked Burris for permission to search the car, which he granted, the report states.
Burris told officers the blunt was the only marijuana in his car.
Officers found a gallon-size Ziploc bag in the trunk that contained 56.63 grams of marijuana, the report states. A smaller bag in the console had a gram of marijuana.
Burris apologized to officers for lying about the marijuana and said he was scared for how the charge would affect his job.
He added that the marijuana was for “personal use” and that he smokes “often,” police said. He was charged with possession to distribute marijuana-second offense.
Comments