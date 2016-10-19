Police: Meth, needles found in Rock Hill apartment where man overdosed

Police charged a man who reportedly overdosed on methamphetamine after they found meth and used needles around him in a Rock Hill apartment.
Officers responded to an overdose at an apartment on the 1000 block of Ebenezer Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report. They found 32-year-old Steven Kilyanek on the floor upstairs.
Police say Kilyanek was conscious, but seemed unaware of where he was.
An air mattress was blocking paramedics from getting in, police said. When an officer moved the mattress, he saw a plastic baggie with methamphetamine in it.
Officers also found used needles in the room where Kilyanek was and in an upstairs bathroom.
Kilyanek was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated, the report states. Police charged him with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, third and subsequent.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments