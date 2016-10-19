No arrests in burglary of Tega Cay T-Mobile store

Tega Cay police are investigating the early-morning burglary of a T-Mobile store that happened Tuesday.
Officers responded to the T-Mobile store on S.C. 160 around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report. Witnesses at a nearby restaurant told officers they saw three men wearing hoodies enter the building and come out later “carrying multiple black trash bags.”
The suspects left in an early 2000s model blue Ford Explorer, traveling west on S.C. 160 toward Gold Hill Road, police said.
It wasn’t clear how the suspects gained entry to the store or what merchandise was taken.
Store officials turned over surveillance video to investigators and were taking inventory of what items may have been taken.
So far no arrests have been made, and a suspect description was not available.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
