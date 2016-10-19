Report: Assault suspect repeatedly kicked, spit on York County deputies

A man accused in a Rock Hill assault is also charged with repeatedly kicking and spitting on deputies responding to the call, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Gary James Blackwell, 43, is charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, two counts of third-degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct, according to jail records. He remained in the Moss Justice Center without bond Wednesday.
Deputies responded to an assault on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s report. The victim told officers Blackwell grabbed him by his hair and punched him repeatedly during an argument over a cellphone. He had a large lump on the back of his head that appeared to be red and fresh.
Blackwell, who appeared to be very intoxicated, was combative with deputies and began trying to kick and spit on an officer who was trying to handcuff him, the report states. He continued kicking and spitting on officers after being placed on the ground and handcuffed.
Blackwell bolted out of a patrol car after being placed in the seat and charged toward an officer, who warned him he would be sprayed with pepper spray if he didn’t stop, deputies said. He then laid on the ground and was secured.
In the ambulance, Blackwell tried kicking a paramedic and spit on him multiple times, deputies said. At Piedmont Medical Center, he continued acting violently and using “extremely vulgar” language in the emergency room. He tried punching an officer when deputies handcuffed him again after medical exams were completed.
Deputies had to pull the patrol car over three times while en route to the jail because Blackwell kept trying to kick out the rear windows, the report states.
