Rock Hill mom who flushed drugs gets 8 years; teen son got 4 years

A Rock Hill woman who tried to flush drugs down the toilet to avoid arrest was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday, three months after her son was sentenced to four years for the same drug house deals.
Alicia Ellis, 40, whose drug distribution convictions go back a decade and whose record of other crimes stretch back 20 years, pleaded guilty to drug sales, sales of drugs near a park or school and obstruction of justice, court records show.
Ellis was caught flushing drugs down the toilet when York County drug agents were trying to arrest her and others during a 2015 raid, said Marina Hamilton, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.
Ellis and others, including her son, Raekwon Ervin, 18, were arrested in the October 2015 York County drug unit bust that netted drugs including crack cocaine, marijuana, narcotic painkillers and a stolen gun.
Ervin, out on bond, was charged again in March with other drug offenses after a traffic stop in which police found scales, cocaine and marijuana..
Ervin pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to four years.
