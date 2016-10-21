Police: Rock Hill man beat, kidnapped girlfriend; crime caught on security camera

A Rock Hill man faces charges he kidnapped and beat his girlfriend, and home security video may have captured the crimes, according to a police report.
Cody Chandler Peckham, 24, was denied bond Friday after his arrest Thursday night on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence.
Police were called to Peckham’s home, where he lives with the girlfriend, the police report from the incident shows. Peckham told officers he was in an argument with the girlfriend on the front porch when she scratched him.
Peckham told the girl she needed to come inside the home, the report said.
When she refused, he told her “she has five minutes and if she does not come in, it won’t be good for her,” the report said.
A neighbor told officers he saw the fracas, and that the girlfriend was screaming for help as she was pulled into the house by Peckham, police said.
The woman told officers that after she was forced inside she was beaten and choked, and that he grabbed her hair and slammed her face into the ground.
Police noted that the woman had a bruised face and was bleeding.
Home surveillance video was taken as evidence.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments