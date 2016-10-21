Hungry or headache? Rock Hill thief stuffs beef jerky, Goody’s powder in pants

A thief stole $220 worth of beef jerky and headache powder from a Rock Hill store Thursday by stuffing the purloined loot into his pants before fleeing the scene in two separate heists at the same store, police said.
A witness at the Kangaroo Express on Celanese Road caught the license tag of the getaway vehicle in the second of two grabs in the past week.
No arrests have been made. Residents at the home where the vehicle is registered said the suspect has not been seen for weeks.
In the beef jerky case on Oct. 12, the purported thief, whom police say has several shoplifting charges, grabbed $66 worth of beef jerky, stuffed the meat sticks into his pants, and fled without paying, police said.
Then in a brazen daylight crime Thursday involving $153 worth of goods, the same thief allegedly took not just beef jerky but Goody’s Headache Powders and used the same getaway method: stuffing it all down his pants.
