Man in custody after stabbing at SC church

A man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning at a Sumter County church.
Billy Lewis, 65, of Byron Lane, Wedgefield, is charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident during morning services at St. Paul AME Shaw Church, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The victim, believed to be a man in his 60s, was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland, the sheriff’s office said, noting he was stabbed three times in his upper body.
The man’s condition was not known, though he could be released as early as later Sunday, the news release said.
Witnesses said the suspect was sitting behind the victim during services in the church sanctuary about 9:20 a.m. when he suddenly stood and allegedly began stabbing the man in front of him for no apparent reason, the sheriff’s office said.
A nurse happened to be present and rendered aid until help could arrive.
No motive has been determined, the sheriff’s office said, and the relationship between the men was not clear Sunday afternoon.
“This is certainly a tragic event,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “As bad as it was, we are fortunate it was no worse. Our thoughts and prayers go out the church members as well as the victim and his family and the suspect.”
The church is at 1495 N. St. Paul Church Road, Wedgefield.
Lewis’ bond hearing has been set for 2 p.m. Monday at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
