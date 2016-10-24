Police seek man who groped woman, 18, at Rock Hill restaurant

Police are seeking a man who groped an 18-year-old woman inside a Rock Hill restaurant Sunday.
The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Golden Corral on North Anderson Road, according to a police report. The manager told officers one of his customers was assaulted by an unknown man.
The victim told officers she was by the plate area in the restaurant when she felt someone grab her buttocks. The victim said she thought it was her dad or someone she knew playing around, but turned around and realized it was someone she didn’t know.
The unknown suspect grabbed the victim’s buttocks with both hands before leaving the restaurant, police said. The victim told her parents, who approached restaurant managers and contacted police.
The victim and her parents initially didn’t want police to get involved, but they spoke with officers after the manager insisted, police said.
The suspect is described as an older white man in his 40s or 50s, about 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, according to a police report. The man had grey and white hair, grey facial hair and was wearing a black T-shirt with blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7207.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
