UPDATE: Driver dies after crashing into Chester County school bus Monday

A driver was killed after crashing into a Chester County school bus Monday afternoon, according to officials.
The crash happened at 3:25 p.m. at Ashford Road and Mountain Lakes Road, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 1986 Chevrolet sedan tried to make a left turn from Mountain Lake Road onto Ashford Road and was struck by a southbound school bus, Miller said. The driver of the sedan, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
The crash involved a Chester County school bus, according to a statement from the Chester County School District. Bus No. 20 was carrying students from grades prekindergarten through 12th grade. Troopers say there were 16 students on the bus.
The driver and students on the bus were not injured, according to school officials.
“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority,” school supterintendent Angela Bain said in a statement. “Law enforcement and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will be actively investigating this incident. We are thankful that our students and our bus driver were not injured in this accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the driver.”
The decedent’s identity will be released by the Chester County Coroner’s Office after the family is notified.
This is the second fatal crash in Chester County in less than 48 hours. On Sunday, three people were killed in a head-on crash on Saluda Road. A fourth person was seriously injured in that collision.
