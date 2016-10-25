Police: York Co. crime spree that netted Rice Krispies Treat was for drug money

1:55 "The way we found our son, that's an image I can never unsee" Pause

1:02 Lancaster Co. sheriff talks about months-long drug investigation

1:22 Video: Northwestern RB Jerry Howard having another huge season for the Trojans

1:00 House candidate talks stakes of November

1:57 3 girls on school football team looking to win

0:48 Painted rocks pop up around Lake Wylie

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:38 We'll be there