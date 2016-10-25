Police: York Co. crime spree that netted Rice Krispies Treat was for drug money

Three sets of immigrant store clerks – from Yemen, Syria, Vietnam, Cambodia and China – all said Tuesday they are thankful no one was hurt Monday in what police say was a duo’s crime spree to get money for drugs by robbing three York County stores.
The crimes were so dangerous, yet preposterous, that the score at one location was just a $1.49 Rice Krispies Treat – and the alleged assailant was a regular customer there.
One crime involved a gun pointed at a clerk’s face. The other two involved threats from a suspect toward the people trying to make a living in their adopted home. And all of it happened as officers used fairly new radios that allow different police agencies to communicate with each other to catch the alleged robber and accomplice.
An off-duty deputy driving a take-home car equipped with that radio made the traffic stop that led to the arrests.
Lt. Rich Caddell of the York Police Department said that the motive for the crimes is believed to be an attempt to get money to buy drugs.
After the original crime turned into two, then three crimes, protecting the public before anyone was injured or killed was the main priority for officers.
“These crimes only stopped when they were caught,” Caddell said.
The victims, who did not want to give their names because of safety concerns, told The Herald on Tuesday of the harrowing crimes.
Police say Jeremy Kimble, 36, a convicted felon out on bond, went into a store in York, then a store in Rock Hill, then a store between the two cities.
Another man, Albert Lingerfeldt, 59, is accused of conspiracy and other charges for his role in the robberies. Both are being held at the York County jail.
Kimble, of Clover, is charged with armed robbery, two counts of attempted armed robbery, three counts of conspiracy and a weapons charge. Kimble is a many-time felon barred from having a gun, State Law Enforcement Division records show.
Lingerfeldt, of York, is charged with three counts of conspiracy and two counts of attempted armed robbery.
The crimes were at Pride store in York around 5 a.m. Tuesday, West Main Discount in Rock Hill before 4 p.m the same day, then China Gardens after 4 p.m.
The owners of China Garden store on S.C. 5 between Rock Hill and York said that Kimble was a regular customer who often bought food and cigarettes at the store. The wife was at the counter and pressed a panic button before calling 911. Her husband then came out of the storeroom.
Kimble told the woman to give her all the money, just as he had at the West Main Discount less than an hour before and in York in the morning.
In the first incident, Kimble allegedly cased the store in York before dawn, police said, then came back with a rifle while masked and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.
Then at West Main Discount, Kimble allegedly approached the counter and told the owner to “give him all of the money in the cash register,” the incident report states.
Kimble allegedly had his hands behind his back and then said “just kidding” before fleeing.
Just a short time later, Kimble allegedly hit the China Garden between Rock Hill and York. Lingerfeldt allegedly was in the store as Kimble was trying to hold up the owner and took a Rice Krispies Treat worth $1.49 – without paying.
“I could see it sticking right out of his back pocket,” the owner told The Herald Tuesday. “Cost one dollar and 49 cents. And he stole it.”
Owners of both stores were able to get license plate information for the getaway car, identified as a Nissan, as did the York morning robbery victim. That Nissan was the car Kimble and Lingerfeldt were in when arrested shortly after the China Garden robbery, police said.
“These were serious crimes where people’s safety was threatened,” said York County Sheriff Bruce Bryant. “This was violent crime. People who work hard were in danger.”
Bryant praised Deputy Tim Carroll, an off-duty officer who heard the radio call about the robberies and made a traffic stop on Kimble and Lingerfeldt, then other officers who arrived. Carroll was in his take-home police car and had all the radio and other equipment needed to take action. The radio system allows the county and York city police to talk to each other, Bryant said.
Officers looking for Kimble from the morning, then after the second robbery, all communicated as the third robbery happened.
“This is an example of York County modernizing, using technology to protect the public,” Bryant said.
“This could have turned into something far worse,” he said. “A person like this is a danger on our streets.”
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
