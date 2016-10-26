Rock Hill police: 10 shots fired at home by driver; no injuries

No injuries were reported after a gunman opened fire on a Rock Hill home while several people were inside Tuesday, according to police.
The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. at a home on the 1100 block of Bose Avenue, according to a police report. Officers spoke with a woman standing in the living room, who said she was outside in the carport when she saw an older white Honda with a man inside.
The man drove in front of the house, leaned out of the window and yelled, “This is for (expletive) with my family” before firing about 10 shots at the house, police said.
The driver then fled, traveling north on Bose Avenue.
Police say there were no injuries. Officers found 10 shell casings in the road near the driveway.
A truck in the driveway was struck four times, police said. The other rounds went into the living room, where one resident was sitting. Two residents were asleep in a bedroom, and another resident was asleep in a second bedroom.
EMS responded due to one of the residents having heart issues, police said.
No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.
