Rock Hill police: 10 shots fired at home by driver; no injuries

1:55 "The way we found our son, that's an image I can never unsee" Pause

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

1:00 House candidate talks stakes of November

0:44 Chester Co. wreck left three people dead early Sunday morning

1:22 Video: Northwestern RB Jerry Howard having another huge season for the Trojans

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

1:57 3 girls on school football team looking to win

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained