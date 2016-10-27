South Pointe High student arrested after bringing gun to school, officials say

A South Pointe High School student was arrested Thursday after he brought a gun to school, according to officials.
A student provided a tip to the school resource officer Thursday morning that another student brought a gun to school, according to Mychal Frost, a Rock Hill school district spokesman.
The officer and administrative team located the 17-year-old student and found the gun in a book bag.
The student was removed from the classroom and arrested, Frost said. All students were safe and the school day went on normally.
Rock Hill Police charged the student with unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, according to Capt. Mark Bollinger. The student was taken to the Rock Hill city jail.
“I would like to commend the student for coming forward with information that helped us address the situation quickly and safely,” Frost said. “No one was threatened with the weapon and no one was hurt, but we take this very seriously.”
Frost said school officials weren’t aware of any intentions or motives the student had for bringing the gun to school. He added that parents are encouraged to talk with their children about the situation and remind them that any type of weapon is not allowed on school property.
School officials sent a voicemail to all South Pointe parents advising them of the incident, Frost said.
