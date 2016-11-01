She asked him for change to buy cigarettes; then Rock Hill police say he raped her

A man accused of exposing himself in a Rock Hill Waffle House three months ago is now charged with raping a woman who was trying to get change to buy cigarettes, according to police.
Tony McKinley Dillard, 44, of Greenville, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, according to jail records.
The female victim went to a gas station on Celanese Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday to buy cigarettes, but didn’t have enough money, so she began asking customers for extra change to make the purchase, according to a police report.
She approached a man, later identified as Dillard, and asked him for spare change to buy cigarettes.
Dillard told the victim he needed a ride and would give her gas money, which the victim agreed to, according to police. Dillard got into the victim’s car and first told her to drive him to Charlotte “to purchase an unknown amount of marijuana.”
While leaving the gas station, Dillard then told the victim to drive to his room at a Rock Hill hotel, police said.
In the car at the hotel, Dillard rolled a marijuana joint and smoked it without giving the victim any money for gas. He then “got into” her face and told her to go into the bathroom, where he allegedly “threatened” the victim to remove her clothes.
Dillard sexually assaulted the woman and told her to leave through the room’s back door “where cameras could not see her,” police said.
The victim drove back home and told her boyfriend what happened, and they contacted law enforcement.
While Rock Hill police officers spoke with the hotel manager in the lobby, one officer noticed Dillard, who was wearing the outfit described by the victim, the report states. After being arrested, Dillard became “irate” and started cursing and yelling, police said.
At the jail, Dillard continued yelling and threatening officers and began beating his head on the cell wall, police said.
After being placed in a restraint chair, Dillard said his chest was “tightening.” He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where he continued trying to spit on officers and medical personnel.
Dillard was arrested in July after an indecent exposure incident inside a Waffle House on Cherry Road. He had been out of jail on $6,000 bond, according to court records.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments