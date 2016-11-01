Suspect recorded kicking, other abuse of small dog, police said

Lexington officials are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect who allegedly abused a small dog and filmed it, according to officials.
Lexington Police Department was notified Oct. 16 through social media of a possible animal cruelty incident at Cedarcrest Village Apartments, according to a news release from the department.
Someone shared a video and photographs of a small white dog being kicked by a suspect several times and then being picked up and thrown down a flight of stairs at the apartment complex on the department’s Facebook page, the release stated.
Officers, with the assistance of County of Lexington Animal Control, responded to the Cedarcrest Village Apartments and were able to locate the dog and its owner.
Officers obtained a search warrant and gained custody of the animal, which animal control will hold until completion of the investigation and court rulings, the release stated.
Animal control issued a summons for “maltreatment of an animal” to the dog’s owner, Timothy Mister, for not seeking veterinary treatment for the dog after being notified of the animal abuse during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Lexington Police Department at (803) 359-6260, their local law enforcement agency or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
