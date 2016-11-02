Rock Hill woman pepper sprayed victim during argument, police say

A Rock Hill woman was charged with assault after spraying a man in the face during an argument Tuesday, according to police.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Rhea Street, according to a police report. The victim told officers he was taking his trash out, and when he got to his trash bin, Rhonda Porter came out of nowhere “and started yelling at him.”
Porter allegedly threatened the victim with a Taser and pulled out pepper spray, which was attached to her key chain, and sprayed him with it, police said.
Porter told officers she was invited over by the victim and that they started arguing, the report states. She admitted to police that she pointed a Taser at the victim and sprayed him with pepper spray, but said the victim was “trying to get her out of her car and she used (the pepper spray) in self defense.”
Witnesses told officers Porter and the victim were sitting in her car when Porter started a fight with the victim, accusing him of infidelity, the report states. When the victim got out of the car to get away from her, witnesses said, she sprayed him in the face with the pepper spray.
Porter remained in the Rock Hill city jail Wednesday under $3,000 bond, according to jail records.
