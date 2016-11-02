Rock Hill woman pepper sprayed victim during argument, police say

1:39 Video preview: Lewisville hosts Lamar in matchup of top-5 1A football teams Pause

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

1:46 'The devil made me do it': Psychologist testifies about examining York County child molester

2:43 Rock Hill kidnapping, rape suspect in court

0:14 Warning: Graphic video shows dog abused in Lexington

0:56 Saluda Street welcomes Vice President Joe Biden to Rock Hill

2:11 Biden to Rock Hill voters: with 7 days left, 'let's get up and vote'