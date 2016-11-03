York Co. officials release images of Fort Mill Burger King robbery suspects

The York County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance images of the masked men who robbed a Fort Mill Burger King early Wednesday.
The robbery happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Burger King on U.S. 21, just south of Exit 90 on Interstate 77.
Two masked men, one of whom was armed, robbed the restaurant and fled, officials have said.
The robbery is not believed to be related to a second Wednesday robbery at a convenience store in Catawba, a sheriff’s office spokesman said Thursday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.
