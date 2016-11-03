15 indicted in meth drug ring that operated from inside SC prisons

Federal officials have charged 15 people in connection to a drug ring that was operating from inside several state prisons, officials said.
Seven inmates from facilities across the state and eight others, all of whom lived in South Carolina except for one, were charged for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
The prisoners reportedly brokered and managed delivery and distribution of methamphetamine from California to the Upstate and other places in South Carolina.
The indictment alleges the defendants conspired to possess with intent to distribute and did distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, used telephones and U.S. Mail to facilitate a drug offense and conspired to launder drug money through money transfers, cash withdrawals and pre-paid cash cards.
It also alleges unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, the release stated.
The individuals charged are:
▪ Nancy Phon, 40, of Fresno, Calif.
▪ Sok “Friday” Bun, 27, an inmate at McCormick Correctional Institution.
▪ Paul Ray “Pop” Davis, 39, an inmate at Ridgeland Correctional Institution.
▪ John Marlon Acosta, 24, an inmate at Perry Correctional Institution.
▪ James Robert Peterson, 28, an inmate at Lee Correctional Institution.
▪ Heather Nicole Rudicill, 29, of Cowpens.
▪ Beab “Ma” Keo, 52, of Boiling Springs.
▪ Terri Dianne Newman, 40, of Greer.
▪ Sokha Kao Aun, 47, of Wellford.
▪ Robert Earl Floyd, 55, of Piedmont.
▪ David Elijah Allen, 30, an inmate at Walden Correctional Institution.
▪ Jessica Lynn Gordon, 21, an inmate of Graham Correctional Institution.
▪ Samuel Travis “Flash” Wiggins, 37, an inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution.
▪ Melanie Renee Wiggins, 29, of West Columbia.
▪ Jonathan Brent Martin, 51, of Chesnee.
Five of the inmates used contraband cell phones behind bars to monitor and direct criminal activities to others outside of the prison, the release stated.
The phones had internet access that allowed the prisoners to coordinate drug transactions and confirm shipments, transfers and delivery of drugs, according to the release.
The indictment follows a multi-year effort by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
Comments