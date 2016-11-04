Charlotte police tip leads to charges in 4-month-old Lancaster armed robbery case

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for the arrest of a Chester man in connection with the armed robbery of a Lancaster grocery store four months ago.
Christopher Clevon Feaster, 40, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony in the connection with the armed robbery of North Corner Grocery in Lancaster on July 5.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday that it used information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to help track down and identify Feaster.
Feaster was being held Friday morning at the Moss Justice Center in York on other charges that include armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and fugitive from justice.
Warrants in the Lancaster County case had not been served Friday morning, according to the statement.
Deputies say the robber entered the store around 12:30 p.m. from a side door, walked around behind the counter and pulled a gun. The suspect pointed the gun at the floor and told the employee to open the register, deputies said.
The robber never fired the pistol, deputies said, and no one was injured.
Records show Feaster was arrested in September in connection with the armed robberies of two convenience stores in Gastonia, N.C.
Deputies said investigators received information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department about a similar convenience store robbery on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. Forensic testing of evidence in a York County case led to the identification of Feaster and his arrest in that case.
Feaster was identified by personnel of the Chester Police Department from the Charlotte robbery photographs, deputies said.
The vehicle alleged to have been used in several robberies, a green 1998 Ford Expedition, was located in a junk yard in York County. The car is registered to Feaster’s girlfriend, deputies say.
Lancaster County investigators examined the Expedition and concluded that it was the same vehicle shown in the North Corner photographs.
“We don’t give up on these cases,” said Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our investigators are continually watching activity in neighboring jurisdictions, checking databases, and looking for leads on our cases.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or email www.sccrimestoppers.com.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments