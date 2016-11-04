Rock Hill man exposed himself behind elementary school playground, police say

A Rock Hill man was arrested after, police say, he repeatedly exposed himself behind the playground of an elementary school.
David Youngblood, 56, was charged with indecent exposure and placed in the Rock Hill city jail, where he remained Friday under $100,000 bond, according to jail records.
Rock Hill officers responded to Richmond Drive Elementary School on Thursday after someone reported a man “completely exposed” behind the school playground. The man was reportedly in a yard behind a home near the playground.
Witnesses pointed out the home to officers, which was on the 1100 block of John Street. Police spoke with the owner and occupant, identified as Youngblood, who told officers “he was exposed but only inside his house.”
Several witnesses, including juveniles, told officers they saw a man matching Youngblood’s description “expose himself several times.”
A records check of Youngblood revealed he was wanted in Tennessee for indecent exposure, but police say the requesting agency would not extradite out of state.
