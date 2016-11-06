Parents want to look slaying suspect in eye

Parents whose son was slain in a 2003 quadruple murder are speaking out after an unexpected break in the case.
Todd Kohlhepp faces four counts of murder in the killings more than a decade ago at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, South Carolina.
Authorities say Kohlhepp confessed to the unsolved killings after a woman was found chained up on his property this week in a separate investigation.
Tom and Lorraine Lucas lost their son, Bryan, who was the service manager gunned down at the store. They spoke to reporters ahead of a bond hearing for Kohlhepp on Sunday, the 13th anniversary of the killings.
Standing with his wife outside the Spartanburg County Detention Center, Tom Lucas said he wants to be in court to look the man accused of killing his son in the eye.
Tom Lucas said, “We want to see the face. I want to look at him, and I want to try to use that in healing.”
The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s website on Sunday says Todd Kohlhepp faces four counts of murder and a single kidnapping charge. A bond hearing has been set.
Sheriff Chuck Wright says Kohlhepp confessed Saturday that he was the shooter who killed four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003. Wright says Kohlhepp also showed law enforcement officers Saturday the gravesites of two of his other victims buried on his 95-acre property near Woodruff.
That’s in addition to the body found Friday at the site. Wright and Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified that victim as 32-year-old Charles Carver, the boyfriend of the woman found in a locked metal container Thursday.
Wright says “God answered our prayers” in solving the 13-year-old cold case.
The sheriff says it’s possible more bodies will be uncovered.
Comments