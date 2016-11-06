Crime

November 6, 2016 7:20 PM

Remains of second person found on Woodruff property

Associated Press

WOODRUFF, S.C.

Authorities have found another body buried at the rural South Carolina property where a woman was found chained in a metal container.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Sunday human remains have been uncovered in one of the two places that Todd Kohlhepp pointed to as gravesites. Wright says “we’re not even close” on identifying the remains or cause of death.

The exhumation of those remains and search for others will continue Monday at the 95-acre property near Woodruff.

Wright says Kohlhepp has not said who is buried in the gravesites he showed officers Saturday.

A body found on the site Friday has been identified as the boyfriend of the woman found a day earlier. Kohlhepp has confessed to gunning down four people at a motorcycle shop in Chesnee in 2003.

Wright says the investigation is extending to other properties Kohlhepp currently or used to own. Those properties aren’t limited to South Carolina.

He said the FBI and Homeland Security are involved.

People were praying at a chain link fence bordering the rural property.

Tina Gowan of Pauline knelt Sunday before a bouquet and burlap cross weaved into the fence. She says she’s praying for the families, law enforcement and for healing.

Gowan says she’s thankful the woman was awake and had the strength to yell when officers arrived. Gowan grew up in nearby Moore, where Kohlhepp lived.

Frances Bradley lives near the 95-acre site. She says she thanked God for answering prayers in solving the cold case and “giving us good out of this.” Sunday marks the 13-year anniversary of four people being gunned down at a motorcycle shop elsewhere in Spartanburg County.

A backhoe and dump truck were briefly brought on to the property Sunday.

