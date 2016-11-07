Father charged after 2 daughters shot, one fatally, while he unloaded his gun

More than two months after two young children were shot, one of whom died, their father was charged and arrested in the shootings.
Deputies arrested Dominique Miller, 30, at his Percival Road Home Friday and charged him with involuntary manslaughter and abuse, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The charges stem from a Sept. 1 incident where a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl were shot in the upper body on the porch of their apartment on the 200 block of Meredith Square while their father was reportedly attempting to unload his handgun, the release stated.
The 2-year-old, Heaven Miller, died from complications from the gunshot wound after she was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital later that day. The 4-year-old required surgery but did not have life-threatening injuries, deputies stated. Miller suffered minor injuries after the bullet grazed his hand, deputies previously reported.
Deputies say Miller was negligent and showed reckless disregard for the safety of his daughters, according to the release.
Miller was transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
