Driver charged after drugs, gun found in truck outside Rock Hill business

A man jailed on drug and gun charges had methamphetamine, two kinds of prescription drugs and a firearm in his truck outside a Rock Hill business, according to police.
An anonymous caller around 9 p.m. Friday reported a suspicious vehicle outside a closed business on the 1600 block of Ebenezer Road, according to a police report. Officers found a black 2002 Ford F-150 in the parking lot with a pizza delivery sign affixed to the roof.
The driver, 26-year-old Zachary Hershberger, was moving around in the truck as officers approached, police said. His voice was cracking and he appeared nervous. When an officer asked Hershberger about a box of ammunition on the front seat, Hershberger denied having any illicit substances or firearms in the vehicle
Hershberger complied when asked to step out of the truck, and as he opened the door, a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine fell to the ground, police said.
Inside the truck, officers found a loaded .9 mm pistol in a cup holder, the report states. Hershberger said he did not have a concealed weapons permit.
Police say they also found a bag containing 59 dosage units of Lorazepam and a bag containing eight dosage units of Clonazepam.
Hershberger told officers “a lot of people come and go from his vehicle, and one of them must have left the pills in the glove box.”
After being arrested and handcuffed, Hershberger admitted to having drugs in his pocket, police said. Officers found a bag containing 7.7 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine, and Hershberger confirmed it was.
Hershberger was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule IV drug and one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to jail records. He remained in the Moss Justice Center Monday under $90,000 bond.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
