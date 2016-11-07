Rock Hill traffic stop ends in drug, firearm charges

An improper left turn led to a man getting arrested on drug trafficking, distribution and firearm charges, according to Rock Hill police.
John Wesley Riley, 36, of Rock Hill, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, according to jail records. He remained in the Moss Justice Center on Monday without bond.
Officers pulled over a Subaru Impreza on the 2300 block of Cherry Road around 11 p.m. Friday after the vehicle made an improper left turn onto Cherry Road from Riverview Road, according to a police report.
While the driver, identified by police Riley, was reaching into his pocket for his driver’s license, an officer saw what appeared to be a gun in Riley’s pocket.
When Riley was asked what was in his pocket and to remove his hand, he said, “I’ll be honest with you” and pulled out a small black pistol, which he pointed toward the officer, the report states. Officers drew their service weapons, and Riley placed the gun on the passenger seat at their command.
Riley told officers he was “just trying to hand over the pistol because he knew” the officer would want it.
Inside the car, police say they found about 123 grams of marijuana in jars and plastic bags. They also found a prescription bottle of promethazine-codeine syrup, which is commonly used to fight pneumonia. The bottle was filled to about 240 milliliters, police say.
A Rock Hill police spokesman said Monday that the syrup is a liquid opiate and falls under the state statute for heroin.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
