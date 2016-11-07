Third body found on Kohlhepp’s property

A timeline of events from when an unnamed woman and her boyfriend went missing in Woodford, S.C. to her rescue and the grisly discoveries by the police at the location she was found.
Excavation and search work continues on Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested for kidnapping a woman and keeping her in a storage container on his property. He is also charged with four counts of murder at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, S.C. in 2003.
Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. The judge denied bond for Kohlhepp, charged with a 2003 quadruple slaying and more recently holding a woman captive on his property. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright speaks during a news conference in front of Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have found another body buried at the rural South Carolina property where a woman was found chained in a metal container. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, left and Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright hold a news conference in front of Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have found another body buried at the rural South Carolina property where a woman was found chained in a metal container. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, left, and Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger hold a news conference in front of Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have found another body buried at the rural South Carolina property where a woman was found chained in a metal container. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, right, and Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger hold a news conference in front of Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have found another body buried at the rural South Carolina property where a woman was found chained in a metal container. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Todd Kohlhepp stands before Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have charged Todd Kohlhepp, 45, with four counts of murder in the deaths of four people in 2003 at the Superbike Motorsports motorcycle shop. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after the woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Judge Jimmy Henson speaks to the family members of the bike shop murder victims during a bond hearing for Todd Kohlhepp at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp was charged with four counts of murder in what is known as the bike shop murders in 2003 in Chesnee, S.C. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after a woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Judge Jimmy Henson speaks to the family members of the bike shop murder victims during a bond hearing for Todd Kohlhepp at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp was charged with four counts of murder in what is known as the bike shop murders in 2003 in Chesnee, S.C. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after a woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Family members of victims in the bike shop murders comfort each other in the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson during a bond hearing for Todd Kohlhepp at the Spartanburg Detention Facility, in Spartanburg, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp was charged with four counts of murder in what is known as the bike shop murders in 2003 in Chesnee, S.C. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after a woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
JoAnn McKinney, a local resident, prepares a cross on the fence of Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have charged Kohlhepp, 45, with four counts of murder in the deaths of four people in 2003 at the Superbike Motorsports motorcycle shop. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after the woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Heavy digging equipment is brought to Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have charged Todd Kohlhepp, 45, with four counts of murder in the deaths of four people in 2003 at the Superbike Motorsports motorcycle shop. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after the woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
A view of the Super Bike Shop in Chesnee, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Authorities have charged Todd Kohlhepp, 45, with four counts of murder in the deaths of four people in 2003 at the Superbike Motorsports motorcycle shop. His alleged role in those killings was uncovered, authorities said, after the woman was found last week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Law enforcement personnel stand near police tape on Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. A wooden storage shed is seen in the background. A woman was found earlier this week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff. Kohlhepp is due in court for a bond hearing Sunday after investigators say he confessed to an unsolved quadruple murder that happened 13 years ago. He's also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Frances Bradley prays at the fence adjoining their properties in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp, accused of holding a woman chained inside a storage container, was due in court for a bond hearing Sunday after investigators say he confessed to an unsolved quadruple murder that happened 13 years ago. He's also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Frances Bradley, whose home adjoins the Todd Kohlhepp property, prays at the fence between theirs and Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Kohlhepp, accused of holding a woman chained inside a storage container, was due in court for a bond hearing Sunday after investigators say he confessed to an unsolved quadruple murder that happened 13 years ago. He's also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
A wooden storage shed is seen on Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. A woman was found earlier this week in a locked metal container on Kohlhepp's property in rural Woodruff. Kohlhepp is due in court for a bond hearing Sunday after investigators say he confessed to an unsolved quadruple murder that happened 13 years ago. He's also charged with the woman's kidnapping, and prosecutors say more charges are expected. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Officials said they are using cadaver dogs to look for bodies of other potential victims and will excavate the area where Todd Kohlhepp may be keeping the bodies of victims. His Facebook account has been active since at least August of 2015. On the page, he indicates he’s an agent with TKA Real Estate and has a link to the company’s website.
Investigation units were stationed throughout Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C., Friday, November 4, 2016. The crime scene is where Anderson woman was found alive in a shipping container on the 95-acre property Thursday. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said one body had been found on Friday.
Local residents gather on Wofford Road in Woodruff, SC, where Investigation units were stationed throughout the day, Friday, November 4, 2016. The crime scene is where Anderson woman was found alive in a shipping container on the 95-acre property Thursday.
Angie Rhodes, 46, right, is joined by her daughter Hannah Scott as they talk about Todd Kohlhepp, Friday, November 4, 2016. Investigation units were stationed throughout Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C. where Anderson woman was found alive in a shipping container on the 95-acre property Thursday. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said one body had been found on Friday. Rhodes said she was set up on a blind date with Kohlhepp but declined. "He was kind of spooky," she said. "Just by the grace of God I didn't go out with him."
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Coroner Rusty Clevenger talk to the media outside Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C., Friday, November 4, 2016.
People gather to listen to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Coroner Rusty Clevenger give an update to the media outside Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright gives the latest update on the body found at Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, SC.
