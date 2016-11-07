Crime

November 7, 2016 7:12 PM

Third body found on Kohlhepp’s property

By Daniel J. Gross and Zach Fox

(Spartanburg) Herald-Journal

WOODRUFF, SC

Investigators on Monday found a third body on suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp’s 96-acre property near Woodruff.

It was found near the human remains that investigators discovered Sunday, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

Over the weekend, authorities said Kohlhepp, 45, showed them two graves. The two sets of remains were found in those gravesites, said Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Clevenger said he has begun testing to determine the age and gender of the remains, as well as how long they were buried.

Along with the body of 32-year-old Charles Carver on Friday, the latest discovery marks the third body found on Kohlhepp’s property off Wofford Road. Authorities have said the Moore real estate agent and registered sex offender also confessed to the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports near Chesnee.

Sheriff Chuck Wright has said Kohlhepp could be tied to seven murders.

Bobo said investigators will be back on the Woodruff property on Tuesday morning, though there may be a “somewhat scaled-back effort.”

“The majority of the property has been checked,” he said. “At this time, we don’t think there are any more bodies on this property. That could change, depending on what we find.”

Wright said Kohlhepp is talking to investigators, and they are looking into other criminal cases.

“He is talking to us. We know some stuff,” Wright said. He declined to elaborate.

The sheriff said he prayed with Kohlhepp when investigators brought him to the Woodruff property this weekend. He said he prayed for Kohlhepp to “find God.”

“I’m a law enforcement officer, and I take my job very seriously, but I’m also a Christian and believe that all people can get forgiveness,” Wright said.

Carver and his girlfriend were reported missing from Anderson in September. The Anderson woman was found alive Thursday, chained in a storage container on the property. The discovery ignited a series of events that has captured international attention.

Bobo said Monday that Kohlhepp will be charged in Carver’s death.

Kohlhepp was denied bond by a magistrate judge Sunday in the Superbike killings. Wright said Kohlhepp plans to represent himself in court.

As the case continued to unravel Monday, more onlookers and media arrived on the scene in rural Woodruff.

Darlene Jones came from Union to see the activity Monday morning.

“I believe this is bigger than the Susan Smith case,” she said.

Smith, of Union, made international news in 1994 when she killed her two children by rolling her a car into a Union County lake. She’s currently serving a life sentence.

“There’s so many victims. So many other families that are hurting,” Jones said. “It’s just hard to believe.”

Members of Selma Baptist Church have supplied media gathered outside the property with portable toilets and bottled water, in addition to some food over the past couple days. Jack Gillespie said the church raised about $1,000 through a special “love offering” to rent the toilets and buy the food and water.

The portable toilets have been rented for a month, Gillespie said.

“You never know how long it’s going to be,” he said. “We’re not doing this for us, we’re not doing it for y’all or the police department. We’re doing it for these (victims’) families.”

Members of Duncan First Baptist Church met with Wright just inside the fence-line within the property on Monday. The group sat in a circle in the grass and prayed for about 20 minutes.

“We’re here first to proclaim the name of Jesus, second for the victims on the property,” said Greg Bridges, a church member. “We prayed that we found some of God’s children that are below this earth who used to be above the earth.”

State Rep. Bill Chumley, who represents the Woodruff area, came to the site Monday afternoon. He said it was enlightening to see people praying over the case. He’s also had several constituents reach out to him asking how they can help in light of the tragedy.

“Sometimes the worst situation brings out the best of people. The sense of the community is enhanced,” he said.

Tina Gowen, of Pauline, also came to the site to pray. She knelt beside a tree for a quiet moment amid the hustle of local and national news crews.

“I can’t imagine the horror that’s behind that fence,” she said. “There’s horror and healing behind there.”

