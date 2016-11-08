Masked men steal phones, tablets from Rock Hill T-Mobile store

Three masked men broke into a Rock Hill store early Monday and made off with tablets and cellphones, according to police.
Officers responded to an alarm at T-Mobile on Cinema Drive around 3:15 a.m. Monday and found the front glass door shattered, according to a police report. Several phones appeared to be missing from their cases, and officers found a black duffel bag and hammer on the floor.
A K-9 team responded but was unsuccessful in locating a track.
Surveillance video showed three men wearing ski masks break the front door with a hammer, police say. After entering, the suspects use wire cutters to cut the power cords to the phones so that they could grab them.
Four iPhones and three tablets appeared to have been stolen, police said. Investigators believe the suspects may have been startled by the alarm since they left the bag and hammer behind.
One suspect was wearing a bright orange jacket with blue jeans, the report states. The second suspect was wearing a black jumpsuit with white stripes down the sides, and the third suspect was wearing a gray fleece sweater with gray jeans. All three had on black ski masks.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-5639.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
