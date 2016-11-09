Rock Hill mom had son, 12, in car when she hit woman, police say

A Rock Hill woman had her 12-year-old son in the car when she ran into another woman with a vehicle during an argument Tuesday, according to police.
Tanaudra Gordon, 27, was charged with attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a child, according to jail records. She remained in the Rock Hill city jail Wednesday under $15,000 bond.
A Rock Hill police detective was driving on Friedheim Road around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday when he saw Gordon arguing with a woman in the front yard of a home on the 500 block, according to a police report. Gordon got into a 2004 Infiniti and began backing away when the other woman threw a handful of CDs at the car, the CDs hitting the windshield.
Gordon then accelerated her car toward the woman and struck her, throwing her to the ground, police said. When the woman got up and ran inside the home, Gordon got out of the car and followed her, police said.
The police detective turned on his blue lights and siren while pulling into the front yard, at which point Gordon came outside with her hands raised, the report states. Investigators determined Gordon tried to run over the woman “with no grounds for any self defense claim.”
Gordon’s 12-year-old son was in the passenger seat of the car with his seat belt unbuckled and the car door “wide open” when the incident happened, police said. The detective wrote that Gordon’s actions “placed her son in immediate danger of death or injury.”
The report did not indicate any injuries for the woman who was hit, or say if she received medical treatment.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments