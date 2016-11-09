2 bodies buried at suspected serial killer’s property identified as SC couple

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the human remains found on suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp's wooded property on Wofford Road in Woodruff as Meagan Leigh McCraw Coxie and Johnny Joe Coxie, a couple in their 20s who lived on Shalann Drive in Spartanburg.
Meagan was found Sunday, and Johnny was found on Monday, Clevenger said. Both sets of remains were removed Monday afternoon.
They had been buried for about 11 months, Clevenger said.
"This is definitely a homicide," he said.
Their discovery brings the total number of bodies associated with Kohlhepp, a Moore real estate agent and registered sex offender, to seven — including those killed in the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports near Chesnee. He has only been charged with murder in the 2003 case so far.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office will keep a deputy guarding Kohlhepp's 96-acre property, though investigators believe all bodies there have been recovered, said Lt. Kevin Bobo.
Preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe Meagan was killed by a gunshot to the head; Johnny, to the torso, Clevenger said. The extensive tattoos on each were helpful in determining their identification, he said.
"We've been at this a long time," Clevenger said. "What I'm thinking about when I'm there, it's the family I addressed. We went to both families this morning. It's bad news, but they also have questions we were able to give them answers to."
Meagan's family lives in Spartanburg, while Johnny's lives out of town. The families are experiencing "extreme grief," the coroner said.
Meagan's mother reported her missing in December 2015, Bobo said.
Earlier that month, Meagan was arrested and charged with child neglect after authorities said her baby tested positive for heroin.
In September 2009, Johnny Joe Coxie, then living in Fountain Inn, was arrested and charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container violation.
Meagan Leigh McCraw — then 18 and living in Roebuck — was with him at the time. In that incident, McCraw was charged with possession of beer by a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container violation.
Comments