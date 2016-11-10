Fort Mill High girls soccer coach charged with felony breach of trust

The coach of Fort Mill High School’s varsity girls soccer team the past two seasons has been arrested on a felony charge of stealing money from his former business.
Christopher Quinn, 46, of Fort Mill, was charged Tuesday with breach of trust with fraudulent intent of more than $10,000, according to jail and State Law Enforcement Division records. He was released from jail on bond.
Quinn is not a teacher at the school. He had been contracted the past two seasons to coach the team and for eight years before that was a contracted junior varsity boys soccer coach, said Kelly McKinney, spokesperson for the Fort Mill school district.
School officials did not say whether Quinn would be asked to coach the team in the spring. Quinn had not yet signed a contract to coach the school’s soccer team next season, McKinney said. Quinn was paid $2,500 for each of the last two seasons, McKinney said. The team reached the Class 4A Upper State championship game earlier this year.
“Since we are in the offseason for spring sports, contracts have not been fully extended to all coaching positions, including the FMHS girls soccer coaching positioning,” McKinney said in an e-mail to The Herald. “Contracts are slated to go out sometime after the new year of 2017.”
Quinn is not on campus and there has been no offseason conditioning with him involved, McKinney said. The district is conducting its own review.
Fort Mill’s athletic director and principal could not be reached for comment.
Efforts to reach Quinn were unsuccessful. Quinn has no prior record in South Carolina, according to SLED records.
Authorities began investigating Quinn in August after more than $32,000 was taken from an account belonging to clickitgolf.com, the company for which he worked at the time, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
According to the report, the CEO of Clickitgolf.com told investigators Quinn was the former CEO and had taken $32,417 from a company account and transferred it to Quinn’s personal account. The alleged transfers took place April 18 to June 27.
Quinn founded Clickitgolf.com, which its website says books discounted golf rounds, in 2001 and remained CEO through April, according to CEO David Moore.
Moore told The Herald he was brought in as CEO in April to straighten out some financial matters and that he hired an accounting firm to conduct an audit.
“They discovered some discrepancies and some cash shortages,” Moore said.
The company tried to resolve the matter internally, but after an investigation by a private firm, the company decided to contact law enforcement.
Moore said after he took over as CEO, Quinn was still working for the company in a consultant role and remained a stockholder.
“He has no role within the company at all at this point,” Moore said Wednesday.
Moore said the company has not recovered any of the lost money. He added that no operations or customers were affected by the alleged theft.
The charge carries up to 10 years in prison.
